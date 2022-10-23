Maryland State Police investigate death of man found with trauma injuries on front lawn in Salisbury

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Worcester County after he was found unresponsive in front of his home on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

First responders discovered the body of David Pfeffer, 57, in Salisbury, Maryland, when they went to investigate a report from one of Pfeffer's neighbors that he had gone into cardiac arrest, police said.

They found him lying on the ground outside of his home in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road, according to authorities.

EMS personnel pronounced him dead at 9:10 a.m., police said.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit began investigating the death of Pfeffer alongside the Worcester County Sheriff's Department after investigators found obvious signs of trauma on Pfeffer's body, according to authorities.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore will examine Pfeffer's body to determine the cause and manner of his death.