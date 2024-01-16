Local News

Maryland State Police holding free car seat installation event in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Police is holding a free car seat installation day event in Baltimore County later this month.

Participants can visit the Maryland State Police Garden Ring Barrack on Saturday, January 27, to be assisted by a trooper in installing car seats in their vehicle.

The event will begin at 9 a.m.

Individuals should bring their car seat and manual.     

There is no requirement for the number of car seats. 

To attend, individuals must pre-register for the event by sending their name, email address, and phone number to msp.goldenring@maryland.gov.  

Individuals will be contacted with a confirmation time once registered. 

