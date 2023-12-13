Baltimore City Public Schools see improvement on Maryland State Department of Education report card

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland State Department of Education has released its annual Maryland School Report Card for the 2022-2023 school year.

Statewide attendance rates for Elementary, Middle, and High Schools were 92.2%, 92.1%, and 89.0% respectively.

While Baltimore City saw improvement in academic achievement, the city still did not meet its annual performance targets.

Baltimore City elementary schools saw improvement in academic achievement, academic progress, and English proficiency. School quality and student success did not see improvement, however.

City middle schools saw improvement in academic achievement and academic progress, with scores of 6.3 out of 20, and 16.1 out of 35 respectively.

High schools saw improvement in readiness for post-secondary success, but no improvement in other categories. Performance targets for academic achievement, graduation rate, and English language proficiency were not met.

The Maryland report card grades individual schools on a one-to-five-star scale.

Over a third of Baltimore City schools, nearly 35 percent of 148 schools, scored three stars or above.

The district is the only one in the state that saw more schools gain stars than lose them over the last year. The overall rating for all Maryland schools is 3.2 stars, which is a slight decrease from the previous year.

A school's performance is evaluated using a balance of academic and non-academic factors, such as standardized test scores and student and teacher surveys about school life.

You can find out where your district scored here.