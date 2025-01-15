Baltimore County man confesses to fatally stabbing, dismembering 2 people in 2014, police say

BALTIMORE -- A Dundalk man is facing charges after telling Baltimore Police he fatally stabbed and dismembered two people in 2014, officials said Wednesday.

Officials said 45-year-old Scott Barnett entered a police station on January 12 and requested to speak to detectives about a murder.

Barnett told investigators he was involved in the deadly stabbings of 41-year-old Terrill Lehman and 46-year-old Charles Webster in November 2014. The stabbing occurred in a house in the 1600 block of Ralworth Road, according to police.

Barnett told police he knew both of the victims, officials said. Both of them were reported missing in December 2014.

According to a police report, Barnett dismembered the bodies and put the body parts in various trash cans around the area of his home. The home he lived in at the time was located near the Northwood Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore.

Webster shared the home and lived on the first level with his girlfriend Lehman at the time, according to the police report. Barnett told officers that Webster would extort money and drugs from him for continuing to allow them to live in the home.

According to the report, Barrett returned home one evening in November 2014 and began stabbing Webster and his Lehman before using a shower curtain to drag their bodies to the basement. He then dismembered their bodies with a saw.

After dismembering their bodies with a saw, Barrett put the pieces into plastic bags and disposed of them in various trash cans around his neighborhood.

The bodies have been found, police said.