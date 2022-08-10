Maryland sportsbooks handle $15M in July, contribute nearly $2M to state

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's six sportsbooks handled more than $15.4 million in bets in July, paying out over $13.4 million in prizes to bettors, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission announced Wednesday.

The result was that the five sportsbooks raked in a combined $2 million from last month's wagers. Minus payouts and other amounts, that worked out to more than $1.9 million that was subject to a 15% tax by the state.

Nearly $300,000 ($298,177) of that figure went towards the Blueprint for Maryland's Future Fund, which supports the state's public education system. In total, sports wagering has generated over $3.1 million for the fund.

Leading the way was Live! Casino and Hotel, which handled over $6.2 million and paid out $5.4 million. Next up was MGM National Harbor, which handled over $4 million and paid out roughly $3.2 million.

Horseshoe was next with $3.3 million handled and about $3 million paid out, followed by Hollywood ($1 million handled, $958,000 paid out) and Ocean Downs (about $870,000 handled, $762,000 paid out).

Bingo World, a bingo hall just outside of Baltimore City, became the sixth facility in Maryland to be issued a sports wagering license and opened on August 1 after two days of controlled demonstrations last month. The hall posted a $1,990 handle for July, with $66.98 paid out.