Smith scores 15, UMBC downs Penn State-York 84-65

BALTIMORE (AP) — Khydarius Smith's 15 points helped UMBC defeat Penn State-York 84-65 on Tuesday night.

Smith was 7 of 10 shooting and 1 of 5 from the free throw line for the Retrievers (1-2). Franck Emmou scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the field, and added five rebounds. Marcus Banks was 3 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Nittany Lions were led by Deriq Brown, who posted 25 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Quentin Wells added 13 points and four assists for Penn State-York. In addition, Marquise McClean finished with 10 points.

UMBC hosts Sacred Heart in its next matchup on Friday.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)