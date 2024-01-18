Snowplow driver dead after shooting in Ellicott City

BALTIMORE -- A snowplow driver has died after he was shot in Ellicott City on Wednesday, Howard County Police said.

Alex Rameriz Garcia, 37, of Gwynn Oak was working as a private snowplow driver, clearing the parking lot of the Montessori School in the 4400 block of Montgomery Road when he was shot, according to police.

Police said a citizen found Garcia outside his vehicle in the parking lot around 8:45 a.m.

Through an investigation, police learned that Garcia was scheduled to plow the lot in the early morning and may have been shot hours before he was found.

"We're going through all sorts of evidence from around the scene, any possible surveillance video," Howard County Police Spokesperson Seth Hoffman said. "We're looking at everything right now just to try to put some pieces together."

Police do not have any suspects and have not determined a motive, but do not believe the shooting was random.

The family of Garcia confirmed to WJZ on Thursday that he left behind two young daughters and a wife.

"Love your family as he did," Grissel Calderon, one of Garcia's relatives, said. "He was a great example. That's what we're grieving because it's just sad that this would happen to him."

Loved ones hope to bury Garcia in his homeland of Guatemala—a final goodbye that will come with broken but grateful hearts, according to Calderon.

"I would probably say thank you for your kindness. Thank you for your love," she said. "Thank you for always being willing to help. Thank you for being a good example of a father and a husband. Just thank you for everything."

Anyone with information should contact police at HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov or 410-313-STOP. You may remain anonymous.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information on the deadly shooting.