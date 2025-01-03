Bitter cold and more snow forecast for Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Winter has settled across Maryland and is expected to stick around for a while. A fast-moving Clipper system will continue moving through the region Friday afternoon before departing by early Friday night. This system brings with it a chance for rain and snow.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for portions of northeast Maryland and the Upper Eastern Shore through this evening. Slick spots may develop as heavier snow bands move across the region late this afternoon. However, widespread travel issues are not anticipated at this time.

Temperatures will fall through the 30s this evening, dropping into the mid-20s overnight. Saturday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine, accompanied by breezy northwest winds gusting over 30 mph at times. High temperatures will reach the low 30s, but the strong winds will create wind chills that feel like the teens.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will dip to around 20 under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will thicken throughout the day as the next storm system approaches from the west.

Late Sunday storm expected to bring snow

A second storm system is set to bring significant winter weather to the region late Sunday night into Monday. Snow will begin pushing into the area from the west late Sunday night, gradually increasing in coverage and intensity through Monday morning.

The heaviest snow is expected during Monday morning's rush hour. Widespread cancellations and delays are likely, as the storm will significantly impact travel across the region.

While some details remain uncertain, some areas could see more than 6 inches of snow. The heaviest snowfall is expected along the I-70 corridor. Areas farther south may see lower snow totals if freezing rain or sleet mixes in. Regardless, disruptions to everyday activities are anticipated from late Sunday night through Tuesday.

MARYLAND MESSY MIX: Central & eastern Maryland, including Baltimore City, will see a mix of snow and rain arrive this afternoon. Some snow squalls possible toward evening. Most treated roads stay wet, but icy spots possible esp. this evening. Best chance grassy-2" is NE Maryland. pic.twitter.com/YBb5k7FQU2 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) January 3, 2025

High temperatures on Monday will barely reach 30 degrees, with lows Tuesday morning dropping into the upper teens to near 20. Wind chills will be even colder, in the low teens.

Frigid week ahead

A return to a mix of clouds and sunshine is expected from Tuesday through Friday. However, some of the coldest air of the season will settle over the region.

High temperatures will remain below freezing from Tuesday through Friday, with overnight lows dipping well into the teens. The coldest morning will likely be Thursday, when wind chills could fall to zero or below in some areas.

The cold weather will persist into next weekend, with highs in the 30s. Another storm system may bring additional wintry weather to the area late next weekend.

Stay tuned for updates as the forecast develops, and take necessary precautions to prepare for this extended period of winter weather.