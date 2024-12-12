Teen dead after being shot by man in self-defense, Baltimore Police say

Teen dead after being shot by man in self-defense in Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE -- A teen died after he was shot by a man in self-defense in Baltimore's Brewers Hill neighborhood in October, according to police.

On October 8, around 2:15 a.m., a Baltimore Police officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 3100 block of Boston Street. The citizen told the officer he had been shot.

Medics responded to the location and took the 31-year-old man to a hospital for treatment, officers said.

Around 2:22 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of South Haven Street for a reported shooting where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital where he died on October 12, according to officers.

Officers said the 31-year-old is in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that both the teen and the man were shot on South Haven Street. Homicide detectives were notified, but on Thursday, officials said the 31-year-old man shot the teen in an act of self-defense. The shooting was ruled as justified.

So far in 2024, there have been 398 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore City, compared to 600 this time in 2023, according to Baltimore Police Department data.