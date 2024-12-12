Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen dead after being shot by man in self-defense, Baltimore Police say

By JT Moodee Lockman

/ CBS Baltimore

Teen dead after being shot by man in self-defense in Baltimore, police say
Teen dead after being shot by man in self-defense in Baltimore, police say 00:37

BALTIMORE -- A teen died after he was shot by a man in self-defense in Baltimore's Brewers Hill neighborhood in October, according to police. 

On October 8, around 2:15 a.m., a Baltimore Police officer was flagged down by a citizen in the 3100 block of Boston Street. The citizen told the officer he had been shot.  

Medics responded to the location and took the 31-year-old man to a hospital for treatment, officers said.  

Around 2:22 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of South Haven Street for a reported shooting where they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.  

The teen was taken to a hospital where he died on October 12, according to officers.  

Officers said the 31-year-old is in stable condition.  

A preliminary investigation revealed that both the teen and the man were shot on South Haven Street. Homicide detectives were notified, but on Thursday, officials said the 31-year-old man shot the teen in an act of self-defense. The shooting was ruled as justified. 

So far in 2024, there have been 398 non-fatal shootings in Baltimore City, compared to 600 this time in 2023, according to Baltimore Police Department data. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.