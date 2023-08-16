Maryland search-and-rescue team heads to Maui, assists with wildfire recovery efforts

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Emergency Management is sending a search-and-rescue team to Hawaii to help the residents of Maui who lost their homes and livelihoods to wildfires.

The team, known as Maryland Task Force 1, will consist of 70 rescuers and 10 support personnel, according to Maryland officials.

Team members are expected to depart on the earliest flight available to them on Wednesday, state authorities said.

They will work in conjunction with other deployed teams, including two K9 rescue teams, according to Maryland officials.

Maryland residents who want to support people in Maui should consider taking the following precautions, state authorities said.

The volume of donated goods has overwhelmed some groups. Cash donations can be more efficiently directed to where they are needed most. Respect Access Restrictions: Individuals are urged not to "self-deploy" to the disaster-impacted areas. Authorities are managing access to ensure safety and protection of culturally important items.