Maryland Seafood Festival returns to Annapolis after three decades

By Mark Viviano

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Seafood Festival returned to the Annapolis City Dock after more than 30 years at Sandy Point State Park.

The annual festival is a celebration of Maryland seafood with booths, food trucks, bands and children's activities.

There was also the annual Crab Soup Cook-Off with local restaurants vying for top prizes in multiple categories.

WJZ sports director Mark Viviano served as a judge in Cook-Off along with his wife Megan. 

The Maryland Seafood Festival is a two-day event that started Saturday and will end on Sunday.

First published on August 19, 2023 / 5:17 PM

