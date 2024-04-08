Maryland Science Center offers unique eclipse viewing experience

BALTIMORE - All eyes were on the skies across the country on Monday because of the solar eclipse.

While we weren't in the path of totality, lots of Marylanders went outside to experience this rare occurrence.

The Maryland Science Center offered a unique way for families to soak in the moment.

The solar eclipse peaked at 3:21 p.m. in Baltimore at 88% totality.

"We're almost going to see a 90% eclipse today which is beyond what you would expect," said David Amy. "We didn't have to drive but a few miles."

The Maryland Science Center hosted guests who wanted to get an up-close view of the partial solar eclipse.

"People don't often get to look at the sun directly, but we are able to by looking through our filtered telescopes, sharing our eclipse glasses, some of our sun spotter devices," said Val Sullivan, Marketing Manager at the Maryland Science Center. "We love being able to share in an event like this."

"It's amazing to see the celestial sun coming across the moon's path and it really gives you a sense of place in the universe and I wanted to bring my daughter here to see that," said Adam Mensh.

"We felt like we would get a good view on the planetarium and they have stations that are actually teaching the children about what's going on with the eclipse and how often it comes," Vinesha Hamilton added.

The Maryland Science Center brought out telescopes and other gadgets to watch this lunar phenomenon while teaching everyone about our solar system.

"I just think it's kind of cool," said Joey Merboth. "I'm interested in space science mostly because it's really cool because I like seeing things that I can think and be like, 'wow' this hasn't happened in 400 years."

"Last time there was an eclipse like this we didn't get to see it because we were inside at school," added Lisa Mowell. "I'm just excited to see it this time because, it looks really cool."

Brayan Rodriguez told WJZ this was a moment to unite with his family in Mexico. They were among the first in North America to catch a glimpse.

"It's good to know my parents are watching it. We are both under the same sun," Rodriguez said.

Even though we are two decades from the next solar eclipse, many say this was a moment they will soak in for years.