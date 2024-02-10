Maryland School for the Blind hosts Braille Challenge for visually impaired students

BALTIMORE -- Local blind and visually impaired kids had the chance to showcase their braille skills at the Maryland Regional Braille Challenge.

It's the only academic challenge of its kind in the nation.

The top challengers will get a spot at Braille Challenge Finals in Los Angeles this summer.

Every dot and finger gliding across the page of a book are more than just words for 11-year-old Meron Tsegai.

"I learned braille since I was in kindergarten and braille has always helped me since then," said Meron.

Meron is one of dozens of kids and teens putting their skills to the test at the Regional Braille Challenge at the Maryland School of the Blind.

"I wanted to come to the braille challenge because I was going to compete with braille," said Meron.

"I think it will be fun going up another level in the braille challenge," Enny Osunkoya, a 12-year-old Braille Challenge participant.

It's a fierce and friendly competition, as students of different levels test their braille skills in categories like reading comprehension, braille spelling, speed and accuracy.

"Then in addition to that they also have charts and graphs where they have to read raised line graphics of bar graphics, line graphs and other types of charts," said Jackie Otwell the coordinator of the Maryland Regional Braille Challenge event.

Braille Institute developed the challenge to promote the importance of braille literacy.

Something Matthew Shifrin knows all about through his company Bricks for the Blind, a system created to help blind and visually impaired people to build LEGOS.

"I want them to learn about it and use braille and I mean it is the braille challenge after all and really engage with this system to build these instructions and really enjoy this toy for all its worth," said Matthew Shifrin co-founder of Bricks for the Blind.

Organizers say this and the challenge motivates students and their families to hone their braille literacy skills.

"We make sure that families have the opportunity to connect with what the students are learning as braille readers to what is going to happen in the future.they are building their future with braille," said Diane Colburn, the Director of Statewide Services at Maryland School for the Blind.

Students whose test scores qualify will be invited to compete at the or the National Braille Challenge in California this summer.