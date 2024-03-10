Maryland routed by Penn State 85-69 in regular-season finale

Watch CBS News
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Qudus Wahab scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds against his former team, Ace Baldwin Jr. had 17 points and 11 assists to help Penn State beat Maryland 85-69 Sunday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

Wahab — who spent two seasons at Georgetown, played the 2021-2022 season at Maryland and went back to Georgetown before transferring to Penn State in the offseason — was 7-of-10 shooting. RayQuawndis Mitchell scored 14, Puff Johnson 13 and Nick Kern 10 for Penn State (15-16, 9-11 Big Ten).

The Nittany Lions scored 10 of the final 13 first-half points to take a 36-32 lead and then scored the first 10 points in a 15-2 run that gave them a 62-47 lead when Johnson converted a three-point play to cap the spurt with 10:53 to play.

Penn State, which made just 12 of 32 (37.5%) from the field in the first half, shot 60% (18 of 30) in the second half and led by double figures for the final 13 minutes. The Nittany Lions outrebounded the Terrapins 47-26.

Jahmir Young led Maryland (15-16, 7-13) with 16 points and Jamie Kaiser Jr. scored 13. DeShawn Harris-Smith and Noah Batchelor added nine points apiece.

Maryland is the No. 12 seed and plays 13th-seeded Rutgers in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament on Wednesday. Eleventh-seeded Penn State takes on No. 14 seed Michigan on Wednesday.

