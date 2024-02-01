Maryland resident tests positive for measles, sparking exposure concern

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Health Department announced on Thursday that a Montgomery County resident had tested positive for measles.

The infected person recently traveled to an international destination, according to health officials.

Anyone visiting the following locations during the following time periods may have been exposed to measles:

Washington Dulles International Airport International Terminal between 6 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 27.

Claridge House at 2445 Lyttonsville Road in Silver Spring, Maryland, between 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Jan. 27, between 6 p.m. on Jan. 27 to 1 a.m. on Jan. 28, and from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Suburban Hospital Emergency Department between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Jan. 27.

Early symptoms of measles include a fever of over 101 degrees, a runny nose, coughing, and red, watery eyes, health officials said.

After that, a person will notice a red rash appear on their face before spreading to the rest of the body, according to health officials.