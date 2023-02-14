Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland ranks 32nd in UFO-obsessed states, according to BetMaryland study

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE - Are you interested in UFOs?

A new research dove into which state is obsessed the most with unidentified flying objects.

BetMaryland.com reviewed Google searches and learned that Maryland is only slightly obsessed.

Over the past 12 months, Google searches for UFOs have increased 14 percent in Maryland. In total, during that span, there have been around 158,500 Google searches in Maryland, which ranks as the 19th most across the United States.

With population into account, there were 26.2 searches per 1,000 of Maryland's population, ranking it as the 32nd most UFO-obsessed state, according to BetMaryland.com.

Vermont is ranked tops in states mostly obsessed by UFOs, followed by Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 14, 2023 / 12:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.