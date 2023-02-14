Maryland ranks 32nd in UFO-obsessed states, according to BetMaryland study

BALTIMORE - Are you interested in UFOs?

A new research dove into which state is obsessed the most with unidentified flying objects.

BetMaryland.com reviewed Google searches and learned that Maryland is only slightly obsessed.

Over the past 12 months, Google searches for UFOs have increased 14 percent in Maryland. In total, during that span, there have been around 158,500 Google searches in Maryland, which ranks as the 19th most across the United States.

With population into account, there were 26.2 searches per 1,000 of Maryland's population, ranking it as the 32nd most UFO-obsessed state, according to BetMaryland.com.

Vermont is ranked tops in states mostly obsessed by UFOs, followed by Wyoming, Alaska and North Dakota.