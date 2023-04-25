Maryland Racing Commission to discuss Laurel Park issues in emergency meeting

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Racing Commission is holding an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss issues at Laurel Park, including the racing surface, after two horses were injured and one of them had to be euthanized earlier this month.

Both the Maryland Horse Breeders Association and Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association are asking state officials to examine the surface after the Maryland Jockey Club allegedly declined.

The Racing Commission can bring in consultants when needed to protect the health and welfare of racing participants.

A 4-year-old colt named Golden Pegasus sustained a "catastrophic injury" during the races at Laurel Park on Thursday afternoon and tossed Jockey William Humphrey in the process.

Golden Pegasus had to be euthanized on the track, according to race notes on Equibase.

The following morning, the Maryland Jockey Club announced racing at the park had been canceled until further notice.

Hours later, the Maryland Jockey Club released a statement noting that after consultation with the Maryland Racing Commission, racing will be canceled at Laurel Park over the weekend while the club "works with the Maryland Racing Commission to understand and address any issues of concern raised relating to recent injuries."

"MJC will also be discussing plans for implementation of updated safety and veterinary protocols similar to those that have been in place in California since 2019 and have proven to significantly reduce the number of equine fatalities during racing and training," the statement said.

Testing over the weekend by a "renowned expert" all yielded results "within industry norms," the MJC said.

Nevertheless, the club is canceling the card for Thursday, April 27, "due to insufficient entries."

Earlier this month, the Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 90-day legislative session. Among the bills passed during the session is one that would create a nine-member Maryland Thoroughbred Operating Authority.

That authority would oversee delayed plans for infrastructure improvements at Pimlico Race Course—home of the Preakness Stakes—and Laurel Park.

Laurel Park experienced a similar loss last year.

In October 2022, a three-year-old colt named Hooky Player had to be euthanized and another horse also reportedly tumbled. Two jockeys were injured, and one of them broke their collarbone.

The horse industry is big business in Maryland, with the famed Preakness every year at Pimlico.