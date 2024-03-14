Watch CBS News
Maryland rabbis pen letter to U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen after push to block weapons to Israel

By Denise Koch

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen has also been questioning Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's military operation in their war with Hamas. 

Earlier this week, he called for Congress to stop the sale of U.S. weapons to Israel's military if Netanyahu invades Rafah.

The senator's response does not sit well with a large group of rabbis.

In a letter to the senator, more than 70 rabbis from across the state are urging Van Hollen to back Israel's defense against Hamas without any conditions or restrictions.

The rabbis do not want Van Hollen or other lawmakers to deny Israel's military from receiving any assistance, highlighting the $14 billion in aid President Biden has called. 

They say it's "needed to free both Israelis and Palestinians."

The leader of Baltimore's Jewish Council Howard Libit says Van Hollen's recent statements are driving a wedge within the Jewish community.

In a statement to WJZ, responding to the rabbis' letter, Senator Van Hollen says in part, "I appreciate these rabbis sharing the views they expressed in this letter. I fully support the right of Israel to defend itself and eliminate the military threat of Hamas. I also believe that a just war must be fought justly. That is why I have continued to express my deep concerns about the actions taken by the Netanyahu government in the face of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 7:45 PM EDT

