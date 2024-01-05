Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa enters transfer portal, needs waiver for sixth year of eligibility
BALTIMORE - Former Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has entered the transfer portal in an attempt to play elsewhere next season, according to a report by ESPN.
Tagovailoa, who recently finished his fifth year of eligibility, has applied to the NCAA to be granted a waiver for a sixth year, according to the report.
If granted, he would be eligible as a graduate transfer and would be allowed to play immediately.
Tagovailoa, who transferred from Alabama to Maryland before the 2020 season, ranks first in Maryland history in passing yards (11,256), single-season passing yards (3,860) and career completions (955). He also has 76 career touchdown passes.
This past season, Tagovailoa passed for 3,377 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
