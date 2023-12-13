Maryland Public Service Commission set to vote on BGE's proposed multi-year rate hikes

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Public Service Commission is expected to vote on Thursday on the proposed BGE multi-year rate hikes.

Baltimore City Councilman Zeke Cohen sponsored a resolution last July calling for the rejection of the utility company's three-year plan.

Cohen claims these plans by BGE are unnecessary and costly to customers, while also arguing that the gas and electric company's plan would be bad for the environment.

"BGE is a public utility and it is a private company that has a monopoly on delivering gas and electric services," Cohen said.

BGE's proposed plan calls for a $602 million increase, which would raise your monthly bill by 5% annually.

BGE says that doing a multi-year rate hike to invest in aging infrastructure is a transparent process approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission back in 2019.