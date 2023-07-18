Maryland Public Defender holds meeting on weed laws: 'We must end this war on drugs'

BALTIMORE - We're nearly three weeks into marijuana being legal in Maryland.

The Office of the Public Defender held a meeting Tuesday to discuss what happens next in the fight for Maryland's war on drugs.

Natasha Dartigue, Maryland's Public Defender, gave an update on two new laws relating to the legalization of cannabis.

As of July 1, marijuana use is no longer considered neglect by parents unless there is proof of injury or harm to the child.

"We must end this war on drugs," Dartigue said.

The other law is the odor law, which means the smell of marijuana can no longer give police probable cause to search a person or vehicle.

Dartigue said changes to state cannabis policy are significant because previous legislation primarily impacted minorities.

"Seeking to make these changes is crucial to shifting the narrative and de-criminalization is the key to getting to a place where we are more just in the criminal legal space," Dartigue said.

Dartigue said her office is now pushing to de-criminalize the hypodermic syringe needle that is used to administer dangerous substances that way they can create an environment using supportive measures instead.