Maryland prosecutors push for expanded organized crime bill

BALTIMORE -- The State's Attorney for Prince George's County says organized crime is on the rise.

The Maryland Organized Crime Bill, set to expand the state's current statutes, is under consideration, with support from local prosecutors. They say the enhanced measures will combat the rise in sophisticated criminal activities.

Baltimore City's State's Attorney, Ivan Bates, was in Annapolis Tuesday to testify on behalf of the bill, that he said will address a critical public safety need.

The proposed legislation could lead to stricter legal consequences for those profiting from criminal activity and enable the prosecution of individuals involved in criminal groups.

Prince George's County's State's Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, says prosecutors need an arsenal of comprehensive tools to ensure legal consequences and accountability because criminal organizations have become more sophisticated.

"We are seeing the emergence of smaller criminal groups," Braveboy said.

Senator C. Anthony Muse said the Maryland Organized Crime Bill is being introduced at a critical time.

"We are seeing - I know we are in our county, I know they are in Baltimore and around the state - inexhaustible violence resulting from both structured and more loosely organized crime enterprises within our state," Muse said.

Ivan Bates said the bill is makes "common sense improvements to empower victims," noting the recent rise in Baltimore City car thefts.

Last year's similar legislative attempt failed to advance, but with ongoing and heightened crime challenges, proponents believe the current climate may foster a more receptive response from lawmakers.

