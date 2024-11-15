10 Maryland rehabilitation projects awarded $20 million in tax credits

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Governor Wes Moore awarded $20 million in tax credits to 10 property rehabilitation projects through the Historic Revitalization Tax Credit Program, the governor's office announced Friday.

The projects that received funding include affordable housing, makerspaces, and other community-serving facilities.

"Our history is our power. And in Maryland, we don't just cherish our state's heritage, we also recognize that preserving history can help drive economic growth and make our state more competitive," Moore said. "In partnership, we are taking under-used, historic properties and transforming them into new homes, studios, and hubs of community life."

Since 1996, the Historic Revitalization Tax Credit program has invested over $498 million in rehabilitation projects across Maryland. According to the governor's office, the investments have helped improve 5,659 homeowner properties and 872 commercial historic structures.

The governor's office said a 2020 study by the Abell Foundation showed the tax credit program has created an estimated 24,460 jobs through the construction and reuse of significant historic resources.

Several of the projects - including the Institute of Notre Dame, the Mutual Benefit Society of Baltimore and a former private home in Baltimore County - include affordable housing to expand living spaces.

Award recipients include:

Liberty Trust Bank Building – 81 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, Allegany County

Second National Bank Building – 71 Baltimore Street, Cumberland, Allegany County

Building 51B/46C, Crown, Cork, and Seal Highlandtown Plant – 4401 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore City

Detrick & Harvey Machine Works – 508 East Preston Street, Baltimore City

Institute of Notre Dame – 901 Aisquith Street, Baltimore City

St. Luke's Parish House – 222 North Carrollton Avenue, Baltimore City

The Mutual Benefit Society of Baltimore – 407-413 West Franklin Street, Baltimore City

605 Upland Road – 605 Upland Road, Pikesville, Baltimore County

Holly Hill – 13801 York Road, Cockeysville, Baltimore County

Hampstead School – 1211 North Main Street, Hampstead, Carroll County

Specific information about each project is available here.