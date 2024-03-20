Maryland pro-gun group to challenge state's handgun qualification license program in court

Maryland is one of a handful of states that requires a background check and four hours of safety training before people can buy certain firearms.

However, a Maryland pro-gun rights group and a gun shop are challenging the state's handgun qualification license program in federal court, according to our media partner at The Baltimore Banner.

They claim it infringes on law-abiding citizens' rights to keep and bear arms by causing undue delay in their purchase.

It can take up to a month for handgun license applications to be approved in Maryland.

Lawyers on both sides of the issue will make their cases before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th circuit on Thursday.