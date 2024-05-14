Maryland election results for 2024 primary: follow the latest vote totals

Who is running for Mayor in Baltimore? Here's who's on the ballot for the 2024 Primary

BALTIMORE -- Polls across Maryland are closed and results for the 2024 primary election are pouring in. See live results of Maryland's U.S. House and Senate race, as well as the race for Baltimore Mayor.

Maryland uses a partially closed Primary, but both parties choose to allow only party members to participate. Independent voters could not participate on Tuesday.

Presidential primary results

Former President Donald Trump is running unopposed for the GOP nomination against President Joe Biden, who is also running unopposed.

Maryland U.S. House primary results

Maryland U.S. Senate primary results

Democratic voters have a choice between Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone. The winner is likely to face former Republican governor Larry Hogan in the November general election.

Baltimore Mayor primary results

In a rematch of 2020, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and former Mayor Sheila Dixon are facing off . Scott fended off Dixon by a slim margin last year, and the two major candidates have polled closely throughout the race.