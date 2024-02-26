Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries, growers, processors

Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries

Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries

Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries

BALTIMORE - The weed industry is budding in Maryland.

Nearly eight months after recreational marijuana was legalized, the state now has nearly 100 licensed dispensaries.

Maryland is in the process of awarding even more licenses to cannabis businesses.

In December, the state received more than 1,700 applications for its next round of licenses for growers, processors and dispensaries.

A total of 179 licenses will ultimately be awarded through a lottery system.

Since becoming legal in July 2023, there have been more than $330 million in recreational marijuana sales.