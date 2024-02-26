Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries, growers, processors

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries
Maryland prepares to license next round of marijuana dispensaries 00:44

BALTIMORE - The weed industry is budding in Maryland.

Nearly eight months after recreational marijuana was legalized, the state now has nearly 100 licensed dispensaries.

Maryland is in the process of awarding even more licenses to cannabis businesses.

In December, the state received more than 1,700 applications for its next round of licenses for growers, processors and dispensaries.

A total of 179 licenses will ultimately be awarded through a lottery system.

Since becoming legal in July 2023, there have been more than $330 million in recreational marijuana sales.

Adam Thompson

I was raised in Ohio, but made stops in Virginia and North Carolina, before landing in Maryland.

First published on February 26, 2024 / 7:15 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.