Maryland on a roll heading into Sweet Sixteen

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team had one last practice in College Park before heading out to the regional semi-final game in South Carolina.

WJZ was there for the workout on the court where the Maryland women won first- and second-round NCAA games last weekend, beating Holy Cross and Arizona—both by double digits.

"I think our team just loves it, the atmosphere, everything about it," Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers said of the NCAA tournament. "We love big games, and we want to make our name known. We had a lot of doubters coming into the season, and so, the fact that we were able to stun a lot of people, it has a lot of satisfaction.

But there will be tougher competition as the tournament continues. The Terps take on 10th-ranked Notre Dame next week.

Bring on the competition because Maryland is on a roll and ready to keep the momentum going.

"I think this team is ready to continue to keep proving other people wrong," Maryland head coach Brenda Frese said. "I think you have a really prideful group in our locker room who came here to Maryland to uphold our standard and our legacy."

And with that, the team is on the road again, to the bus for the ride to BWI and the team flight to South Carolina.

Terps take on Notre Dame on Saturday morning. The tip time is at 11:30 a.m.