Maryland officials reverse course, will fully reimburse SNAP theft victims

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

The Maryland Department of Human Services will fully reimburse stolen food assistance, reversing course on a policy that limited how much, and how often, theft victims could be refunded.

The policy change was announced Tuesday in an internal policy memo to department staff, effectively ending many of the restrictions on how stolen food assistance can be replaced.

This story by Brenna Smith continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner:

First published on February 6, 2024 / 11:17 PM EST

