Maryland officials discuss new weed laws that protect users

BALTIMORE -- Not only is recreational marijuana now legal in the state of Maryland, but additional laws are now in place to protect cannabis users.

WJZ has covered Maryland's journey to weed legalization leading up to July 1. Now, adults aged 21 or older can legally possess and purchase cannabis for recreational use.

Along with adult use legalization, there's also been changes to other cannabis policies. Police are no longer permitted to search a vehicle based solely on the odor of cannabis. Still, you can not legally smoke cannabis in public spaces, or while driving.

During the latest legislative session, a law preventing the legal separation of children from their parents based on the lawful use of cannabis without proof of harm to the child was also passed.

Natasha Dartigue of the Maryland Public Defenders office said the change in legislation is significant Due to its effect on minorities in urban communities. "Keep your weed at home, first and foremost. Second, if you find yourself in trouble for odor of marijuana, odor of marijuana whether you're stopped detained or arrested by the police, do not consent to search. Remain calm. Because your first and foremost goal is to get home unharmed," Dartigue said.

When it comes to expungement, Dartigue said that criminal charges must be expunged in cases in which possession of cannabis is the sole charge, and is less than 10 grams. The laws also allow those serving a sentence for cannabis alone to be re-sentenced.

Dartigue said these changes to state cannabis policy are significant because previous legislation primarily impacted minorities in urban communities.

"Criminalization of cannabis has disproportionately impacted black and brown Marylanders," Dartigue said. "The truth is from 2015 to 2017 96% of arrestees in Baltimore alone for marijuana were Black."

Dartigue said that the Public Defender's Office is on the front lines of representing those who are incarcerated, and empowering those to know the law.