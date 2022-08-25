Watch CBS News
Crime

Maryland officer indicted by jury for violating civil rights and obstructing justice

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A former Fairmount Heights police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating a man's civil rights and allegedly obstructing justice, according to Department of Justice officials.

Philip Dupree, 38, allegedly used excessive force when he conducted a traffic stop in the District of Columbia on Aug. 4, 2019, Department of Justice officials said. 

On that day, he detained a man, deployed pepper spray on him, and used unreasonable force against him, according to Department of Justice officials.

Dupree is also suspected of obstructing justice when he submitted a probable cause statement that contained false justification for his use of force on the man, Department of Justice officials said.

Dupree faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for his alleged use of unreasonable force against the man, according to Department of Justice officials. 

The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, Department of Justice officials said.

The FBI Washington Field Office has been investigating the allegations against Dupree.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 8:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.