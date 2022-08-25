Maryland officer indicted by jury for violating civil rights and obstructing justice

BALTIMORE -- A former Fairmount Heights police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of violating a man's civil rights and allegedly obstructing justice, according to Department of Justice officials.

Philip Dupree, 38, allegedly used excessive force when he conducted a traffic stop in the District of Columbia on Aug. 4, 2019, Department of Justice officials said.

On that day, he detained a man, deployed pepper spray on him, and used unreasonable force against him, according to Department of Justice officials.

Dupree is also suspected of obstructing justice when he submitted a probable cause statement that contained false justification for his use of force on the man, Department of Justice officials said.

Dupree faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for his alleged use of unreasonable force against the man, according to Department of Justice officials.

The obstruction of justice charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, Department of Justice officials said.

The FBI Washington Field Office has been investigating the allegations against Dupree.