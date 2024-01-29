Maryland Office of the Comptroller announces planned tax system upgrade

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Office of the Comptroller announced planned upgrades to its tax system, which are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. on January 30.

The essential upgrades, slated to finish on February 5, will pave the way for the launch of Maryland Tax Connect, a new secure, online self-service portal that will modernize how Maryland businesses file their taxes and interact with the Office of the Comptroller.

During the upgrade period, Comptroller team members will not be able to access individual accounts, limiting the agency's ability to assist with several functions, including processing refunds, setting up payment plans, and completing billing tasks. Individual tax returns can still be filed electronically during this period. The agency is committed to completing the upgrade as quickly as possible and resuming full service by February 6.

"Modernizing our tax system is focused on deploying the latest technology to create a more user-friendly experience for Maryland taxpayers and meeting their needs," Comptroller Brooke Lierman said. "While the upgrade will temporarily affect some services briefly, the launch of Maryland Tax Connect will simplify tax filing, improve communication, and give business taxpayers greater autonomy over the long term. We apologize for any inconvenience this brief process may cause and appreciate the patience of taxpayers and our partners as we implement a much-needed new system. We look forward to assisting Marylanders as tax season gets underway."

Once launched on February 6, Maryland Tax Connect will allow business taxpayers to perform several important functions themselves, from mobile devices or on a desktop, including: