Maryland Office of the Attorney General probing police shooting in Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County, Md. -- The Independent Investigations Division in the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a police shooting that killed a man in Anne Arundel County.

The deadly shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident in the 4100 block of Sands Road in Harwood around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to authorities.

That's when a woman told first responders that her husband had tried to strangle her and she escaped.

"A female called in stating that her husband had strangled her with some form of ligature and that she was able to escape and make her way to a neighbor's house where she called 911," said Corporal Chris Anderson with Anne Arundel County Police.

Shortly after her call, first responders received another call from a boy stating his father had a gun and was in the woods behind his home. He then heard gunfire coming from the area, according to authorities.

Anderson said when officers arrived at the house and began walking up the driveway, someone started shooting at them.

The person refused commands to put the gun down, so officers shot him multiple times and he died at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead at the site of the shooting.

Chief of Police Amal Awad expressed remorse for all parties involved.

"Unfortunately, we're here as a result of this individual's actions this morning—between the violence that occurred within the household and then spilled out to the street where officers were placed in a situation where they had to use deadly force," Awad said. "Obviously, we have a family grieving, processing what has occurred this morning, and we also have officers doing the very same thing. It's very difficult."

The officers were wearing body cameras and officials say that footage could be released in 14 days.

"I saw flashing lights sitting right over there, look like a police car," one neighbor told WJZ. "And then, later on, I saw some more police come, and then, later on, I heard some shooting."

The neighbor said he heard multiple rounds of rapid gunfire.

He said he has lived in the area for more than 70 years.

No officers were hurt, but an independent division in the Maryland Attorney General's office will take over the investigation because officers were involved in this deadly shooting.

The Baltimore County Executive Steuart Pittman addressed the issue of mental health following the shooting.

"The mental health challenges that our families are facing are increasing and severe," Pittman said. "And these domestic violence situations feel like they're growing and they can be very dangerous. So, I just encourage anybody and everybody to seek help, to call our warmline to get help if they need it."

The Maryland Office of the Attorney General said in a statement that "the Independent Investigations Division will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within 48 hours of the incident, though that period may be extended if there is a specific reason to believe that an officer's safety is at risk."

The name of the man who was shot and killed by police and the names of the officers involved in the shooting could be released within two days.