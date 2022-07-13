Maryland New Directions changes lives through employment

BALTIMORE -- Changing lives through meaningful employment—that is the mission of Maryland New Directions (MND), a nonprofit group that has been helping those facing barriers for employment get the help they need to begin new careers.

MND has helped out over 140,000 people in the nearly 50 years since it opened.

The nonprofit group provides job training, coaching, resume help, assistance with computer skills, transportation, credentialing and even professional attire to those struggling with substance abuse, as well as people returning to work after incarceration and other challenges.

"We offer in-house training from the basic job readiness skills to industry specific training," said Grace Lee, executive director for Maryland New Directions.

One client the nonprofit has helped is Carlton Young, a 53-year-old Cherry Hill native who was struggling with addiction.

"I was struggling addiction on a daily basis, fentanyl," Young told WJZ.

Young nearly lost his life to fentanyl and also faced the loss of his own son, who was murdered in 2021. But he chose to receive treatment for his addiction and lived in transitional housing at The Helping Up Mission for men.

"It really helped me get in touch with myself, made me realize that I could do more with my life," Young said.

Young then went to MND and was able to secure a job as a floor attendant for the University of Maryland Medical Center. He now has a new home at no cost to help him get started on the path to a new career.

Lee said this is an example of how MND can completely change people's lives.

"They really see the purpose of their life and they become productive and become focused, and also they see the fruits that the contribute and return," Lee said.

She told WJZ that stories like Young's are exactly why she's been leading the organization for the last 14 years during which she's seen thousands of success stories.

"Those stories really keep us going, staff here are very committed and support the mission and the reason is the people we encounter," she said.

Young said he is now very happy and is glad he made the decision to come to MND.

"It just feels good to be a part of something again… one of the best choices I made in my life," he said.

Visit mdnewdirections.org or call (410) 230-0630 if you would like help from MND.