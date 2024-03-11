Watch CBS News
Maryland natives Harriet Tubman, Frederick Douglass honored by Postal Service with Forever Stamps

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

The United States Postal Service paid homage to the heroes of the Underground Railroad.

Maryland natives Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass are being honored in the Postal Service's new slate of Forever Stamps.

A dedication ceremony for the stamps was held at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center in Church Creek, near Tubman's birthplace in Dorchester County.

Descendants of both Tubman and Douglass attended Saturday's ceremony.

The other heroes included were Freedom Seekers and those who aided in the escape of other slaves.

You can purchase the stamps now at your local Post Office.

