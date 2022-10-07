Watch CBS News
Maryland national park makes 'Family Vacationists' top 13 list

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - How many fun fall events do you have scheduled this season?

The weather is cooling down, and the leaves are changing colors.

It's a great time to check out some of that beautiful Fall foliage.

You can never go wrong with a National Park adventure.

One of Maryland's own made the list of Top 13 best National Parks for families to visit this Fall, according to traveler's guide Family Vacationist.

The Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park came in as No. 11 on the family vacationists list.

You can bike or hike along the path.

So get your hiking boots on and hit the trails to see the stunning Fall foliage before it's too late.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 11:32 AM

