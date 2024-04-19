Maryland mom relieved after stricter boating laws pass in her late son's name: "Be responsible. That's all I need."

Maryland mom relieved after stricter boating laws pass in her late son's name: "Be responsible. That

BALTIMORE -- Stricter boating laws are coming to Maryland as Nick's Law waits for the governor's final signature.

Marie Barton is emotional and shocked that Nick's Law passed both chambers unanimously. Now it needs the signature from Governor Wes Moore.

Barton said it would mean a lot to her if the governor signs it because it would be right before the two-year anniversary of her son's death.

Nick's Law will make boating regulations stricter by making two significant changes.

If someone is found under the influence of a boat and it results in a death, this new law would prohibit the person from operating a boat for five years. If there was no death, then two years.

It would also establish a database that would allow the Department of Natural Resources and Natural Resource Police Officers to track which boaters are prohibited from operating a boat.

"I just hope and I pray that this will help somebody or let people think twice before they get out on that water," Barton said. "You know, you are the captain of that vessel. Be responsible. That's all I need. That's all I really want. And I know that's what Nick would want."

Barton pushed for this law in her son's name after losing him in a boating crash on the West River back in June 2022.

21-year-old Shayne Smith crashed the boat into a channel piling on the West River which caused Nick's death. He was sentenced to 18 months in jail for negligent manslaughter because of being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Barton said Smith was released after serving 9 months in jail and is suspended for operating a boat for five years.

While Nick's Law cannot change Smith's fate, Barton hopes it will make people rethink their decisions before entering the water.

"People are going to think twice before getting in that boat," Barton said. "Thinking it's not going to be, it's not going to be. Just like when they drive on a suspended license. Guess what? Now, we have a way to track you. DNR has a way. And there will be fines. And there will be jail time."

Barton said she plans to announce it at a June fundraising golf tournament in her son's name.