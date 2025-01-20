Maryland volunteers honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with annual day of service

BALTIMORE -- Volunteers throughout Maryland gave back to the community to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

About 40 volunteers from Arts for Learning and CareFirst did their service at Baltimore's Thomas Jefferson Elementary/Middle School on Monday for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day of Service.

They painted a mural, built furniture, and spruced up the hallways.

"One of the things I love about this mural is that the student government actually decided what they wanted as a mural and they decided we need to make healthy food cool and powerful," said Stacie Evans, with Arts for Learning Maryland.

"It's been great to see how quickly we can paint a cafeteria, build furniture for a music room, paint hallways, just make the school a really great place for learning," said Patrice Kingsley, with CareFirst.

On MLK Jr. Day, volunteers did their community service in a way Dr. King would have done himself.

"He was really big on community and how can we support each other," Kingsley said. "So taking the time to be a part of our community by lifting our hands and supporting is really important."

More acts of community service

More than 100 volunteers served on Monday at the Maryland Food Bank.

"We're making sure they get food that they identify, and that they like, and have it really be a dignified experience, when they go to one of our partners to receive food assistance," said Elise Krikau, with the Maryland Food Bank.

The Maryland Food Bank not only offers a healthy meal for people in need, but also a satisfaction to volunteers, like Donna Price, for feeling she made a difference.

"It makes me feel good to be able to give back to the community," Price said. "I feel like I've been very blessed and I feel very satisfied to be able to do something for those who aren't as fortunate as I am."

The American Visionary Art Museum offered slam poetry and open mic event and several performances in honor of MLK Day, to prove to all of Baltimore we can all find a way to brighten the world just as Dr. King once did.

"I hope people can feel inspired that they can make an impact in the world and just put positive vibes out into the universe today," said Beka Plum, with the American Visionary Art Museum.

If you're interested in volunteering or donating to the Maryland Food Bank, visit their website here.

If you'd like to get involved with Arts for Learning, you can learn more here.