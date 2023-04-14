Maryland to stockpile abortion drug amid court battle over FDA approval

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials said the state will stockpile the abortion pill Mifepristone after rules tightened around the drug amid a federal court dispute over federal approval of the drug.

A federal judge in Texas ruled last Friday to suspend the U.S Food and Drug Administration's approval of the abortion drug mifepristone, part of a two-drug medical treatment.

The controversial decision by a federal district court to block access to the pill which has been on the market for 23 years would have taken effect on Friday.

On Wednesday night, a federal appeals court preserved access to an abortion drug for now, but under tighter rules that would allow the drug only to be dispensed up to seven weeks, not 10, and not by mail.

The decision comes less than a year after the U.S. Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade.

The case is prompting Maryland lawmakers to develop a plan. The Moore administration told WJZ they are working with the state's Department of Health to explore options.

Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement he "will continue to do everything in his power to ensure that Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion and reproductive health care access, including access to mifepristone."

Maryland is one of nearly two dozen states where abortion is protected and legal until fetal viability. The state's abortion care access act passed in 2022, a law recognized as one of the strongest abortion rights in the country.

Now Maryland leaders are working to ensure they are prepared.

The general assembly passed a ballot question this week to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution, once signed by the governor, the referendum will appear in the 2024 general election.

