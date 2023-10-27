Maryland man struck and killed by vehicle that fled the collision site

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle, which fled the site of the collision, according to the Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Troopers learned about the fatal crash that killed 53-year-old Christopher Travis Mayse of Conowingo around 7:50 a.m. on Friday. That's when they were sent to Route 40 West at Principio Parkway West to investigate a report of a person lying on the road, police said.

Mayse was declared dead at the site of the collision by Cecil County emergency medical personnel, according to authorities.

Investigators believe that Mayse was hit by a Chrysler 300 between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday, police said.

The striking vehicle could be a model built between 2005 and 2020, according to authorities.

That vehicle will have damages on the front-right side of the car and a driver-side mirror with a chrome back cover, police said.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should call the Crash Team at 410-996-7838.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.