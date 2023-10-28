Maryland man says brother who died in Maine mass shooting was engaged and a 'great dad'

BALTIMORE -- Ralph Brewer of Belair grew up in Lewiston, Maine, which is where his brother, Peyton, was still living before his young life was cut short after a gunman shot multiple people on Oct. 25.

Brewer said Peyton was playing cornhole at a bar when Robert Card walked in, fired off multiple rounds, and ultimately killed him. Eight people died at the scene, including Peyton, according to investigators.

Card also killed seven people at a nearby bowling alley that night, and three other gunshot victims died at a local hospital, according to authorities.

Another 13 people were injured by the gunfire.

Investigators found Card's body near a recycling plant in the Lisbon area on Oct. 27. Officials said Saturday that the gunman's body was found in the overflow parking lot at the Maine Recycling Corporation, in the back of a tractor-trailer.

Hundreds of state and local police and federal agents were involved in the manhunt.

Card, a member of the U.S. Army Reserve, had reported experiencing mental health issues, which included hearing voices. He threatened to shoot up a military base in Saco, a law enforcement bulletin seen by CBS News said.

Brewer said Peyton was the life of the party. He was easygoing, funny, and loved being a father, Brewer said.

Peyton left behind a fiancé and a two-year-old daughter. They were his whole world, he said.

"He was such a great dad," Brewer said.