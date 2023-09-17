Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland man killed while lighting fireworks near Leonardtown

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Saturday evening news roundup (9/16/2023)
Your Saturday evening news roundup (9/16/2023) 01:57

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has died after putting a fireworks mortar tube on his chest and lighting it, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

William Michael McFann, 26, of Piney Point was killed near Leonardtown after the fireworks exploded, fire officials said.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were sent to the 19900 block of Poplar Hill Creek Lane around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the deadly explosion, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

This is the second time someone has been killed by fireworks in Maryland within the past few months, fire officials said.

In July, 20-year-old Damon Hammond was fatally wounded while setting off fireworks in Waldorf. Hammon died after the mortar he was holding exploded, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.