Maryland man killed while lighting fireworks near Leonardtown

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man has died after putting a fireworks mortar tube on his chest and lighting it, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

William Michael McFann, 26, of Piney Point was killed near Leonardtown after the fireworks exploded, fire officials said.

Deputy State Fire Marshals were sent to the 19900 block of Poplar Hill Creek Lane around 2:45 a.m. on Saturday to investigate the deadly explosion, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

This is the second time someone has been killed by fireworks in Maryland within the past few months, fire officials said.

In July, 20-year-old Damon Hammond was fatally wounded while setting off fireworks in Waldorf. Hammon died after the mortar he was holding exploded, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.