Maryland man dies after nearly 40-foot fall on Hawaii hiking trail

BALTIMORE -- A Maryland man reportedly died Sunday after he fell nearly 40 feet from a hiking trail while visiting Honolulu, Hawaii.

The victim was identified by the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii as 68-year-old Samuel Richardson, Hawaii News Now reports.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded around 7:30 a.m. to the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua, where the man had "suffered a medical emergency while hiking and tumbled nearly 40 feet" from the trail.

Richardson was airlifted from the scene and transferred to emergency medical services, but he was reportedly pronounced dead on arrival.

Hawaii News Now reported the Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii was called to assist the family, three people who had arrived Friday.

"What's especially sad about this situation is Sunday was the daughter's 30th birthday and they were celebrating and they were going on the hike to celebrate," VASH President Jessica Lani Rich told the outlet.

The organization told the outlet it would continue to provide assistance to the family.