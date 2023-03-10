Maryland man accused of building bomb to target mother-in-law due in court Friday

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland man accused of building bombs meant for his mother-in-law and bringing one near a Baltimore County school back in September, forcing evacuations, is expected to return to the courtroom Friday.

Joseph Vickery is set for a hearing for charges related to the case after being denied bail months ago.

A court hearing is set for this afternoon to discuss the charges against him of obstruction of justice and retaliating against a witness.

This comes months after a judge denied his bail and called him a threat to public safety.

Last September, Baltimore County Police received a tip from his mother-in-law in Mount Airy, who believed Vickery was building a bomb to target her after they had an argument.

Investigators used Vickery's cell phone location to track him down to Baltimore County. He was arrested in the area of Pine Grove Middle School.

Pine Grove Middle and Elementary schools were evacuated that morning after a suspicious device was spotted inside his truck. Baltimore County Police were able to neutralize the device without incident.

Prosecutors say he was on school property as an electrical contractor to address an issue with the fire safety system.

According to court documents, Vickery had researched improvised explosive devices and built one. It was made to be set off with a toy remote.

The court hearing Thursday revealed his mother-in-law's security system had been tampered with and sugar was in her gas tank. This leads prosecutors to believe she was, in fact, Joseph Vickery's target. They say the two had recently had a "falling out."

Additionally, court records show that Maryland State Police surveilled the Woodlawn motel where Joseph Vickery was staying and found bomb-making materials. He told officers that he had planned to detonate the bomb in a remote area.

Vickery admitted to trying to create an explosive but claimed he intended to detonate it in a remote area.

Prosecutors said in a past hearing that Vickery was at that middle school because he was an electrical contractor to address a fire safety system issue.

Vickery's lawyer said back then that they contest a lot of the facts in the case and will argue at trial.