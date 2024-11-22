Maryland malpractice attorney convicted of attempted extortion in hospital organ transplant case

Stephen L. Snyder, the flamboyant plaintiff's attorney who won hundreds of millions of dollars over a five-decade career, was convicted of attempted extortion and other violations by a federal jury Friday.

Snyder, 77, represented himself against allegations that he tried to shake down the University of Maryland Medical System for $25 million in exchange for not exposing what he said were deficiencies in its organ transplant program. Snyder said he had been aggressive — as was his calling card throughout his career — but insisted he had no criminal intent and was entrapped by the government.

