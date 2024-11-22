Watch CBS News
Local News

Maryland malpractice attorney convicted of attempted extortion in hospital organ transplant case

/ CBS Baltimore

Maryland malpractice attorney convicted of attempted extortion in hospital organ transplant case
Maryland malpractice attorney convicted of attempted extortion in hospital organ transplant case 00:50

Stephen L. Snyder, the flamboyant plaintiff's attorney who won hundreds of millions of dollars over a five-decade career, was convicted of attempted extortion and other violations by a federal jury Friday.

Snyder, 77, represented himself against allegations that he tried to shake down the University of Maryland Medical System for $25 million in exchange for not exposing what he said were deficiencies in its organ transplant program. Snyder said he had been aggressive — as was his calling card throughout his career — but insisted he had no criminal intent and was entrapped by the government.

Read More at The Baltimore Banner

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.