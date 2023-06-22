Maryland Lt. Gov. Miller and husband invited to dine at White House

BALTIMORE -- President Joe Biden invited Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller and her husband to attend a state dinner on Thursday.

Miller will be attending the third state dinner to be hosted by the Biden-Harris administration, according to state officials.

The dinner celebrates the partnership between the United States and India, state officials said.

India's prime minister, Narendra Modi will be attending the dinner, according to state officials.

"It is an honor to be invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to the administration's state dinner between the United States and India," Miller said in a statement. "I look forward to this significant opportunity to represent the state of Maryland and the Indian American community at the White House, and to reinforce the strong cultural and economic ties between Maryland and India."