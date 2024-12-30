11 Marylanders won more than $10,000 in lottery prizes last week

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Lottery awarded more than $33.1 million in prizes during the week of December 23-29, including 37 tickets worth $10,000 or more, the lottery announced Monday.

The 11 big Mega Millions wins came in Bethesda, Bowie (2), Brooklyn Park, Columbia, Dundalk (2), Eldersburg, Elkridge, Glen Burnie and Lexington Park, the Maryland lottery said.

Major winners included a $1 million Millionaire's Club scratch-off ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Towson, and two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Essex and Middle River.

In Glen Burnie, Doc's F&B Liquors sold ten $50,000 Pick 5 tickets worth a combined $500,000. A Mega Millions player in Bel Air won $60,000 on a Keno ticket at Main Street Tower Restaurant.

The largest unclaimed prizes include a $75,272 Racetrax ticket sold in Owings Mills and several $50,000 Pick 5 tickets across the state. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program locations, while prizes exceeding $25,000 must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore by appointment.