Watch CBS News
Local News

11 Marylanders won more than $10,000 in lottery prizes last week

By Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Lottery awarded more than $33.1 million in prizes during the week of December 23-29, including 37 tickets worth $10,000 or more, the lottery announced Monday.

The 11 big Mega Millions wins came in Bethesda, Bowie (2), Brooklyn Park, Columbia, Dundalk (2), Eldersburg, Elkridge, Glen Burnie and Lexington Park, the Maryland lottery said. 

Major winners included a $1 million Millionaire's Club scratch-off ticket sold at a 7-Eleven in Towson, and two $100,000 winning tickets sold in Essex and Middle River.

In Glen Burnie, Doc's F&B Liquors sold ten $50,000 Pick 5 tickets worth a combined $500,000. A Mega Millions player in Bel Air won $60,000 on a Keno ticket at Main Street Tower Restaurant.

The largest unclaimed prizes include a $75,272 Racetrax ticket sold in Owings Mills and several $50,000 Pick 5 tickets across the state. Winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Prizes up to $5,000 can be claimed at more than 400 Expanded Cashing Authority Program locations, while prizes exceeding $25,000 must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery Customer Resource Center in Baltimore by appointment.

 

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.