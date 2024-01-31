Maryland loses to Indiana 87-73 in College Park

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 23 points and Sara Scalia added 22 to lead No. 10 Indiana to an 87-73 victory over Maryland on Wednesday night.

The Hoosiers (18-2, 9-1 Big Ten) won their fourth straight game and beat the Terrapins for the first time in College Park. Indiana led by as many as 23 points and never trailed.

Jakia Brown-Turner led Maryland (12-9, 4-6) with 22 points.

The Hoosiers began the game on a 14-2 run, with all five starters quickly entering the scoring column. It was a 10-point lead after one quarter, and then Indiana scored the first eight points of the second.

It was 52-30 at halftime.

Maryland cut the lead to seven in the fourth, but the Hoosiers responded with a 10-0 run that included six free throws by Scalia.

The Terrapins have lost three straight and four of five.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers remained unbeaten in conference play against everyone except Iowa, and they had little difficulty with a Maryland team that has had a rare amount of struggles this season. Indiana's only rough quarter was the third — and the Hoosiers had already opened a huge lead.

Maryland: The Terrapins had to replace WNBA first-round draft picks Diamond Miller and Abby Meyers, but they've been so strong through the years that it's jarring to see them with a sub-.500 Big Ten record this far into the season. Maryland attempted only eight 3-pointers, and although the Terps made three, they weren't efficient enough in other areas to score so little beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

Indiana: At Ohio State on Sunday.

Maryland: Hosts No. 3 Iowa on Wednesday night.

