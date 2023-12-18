Maryland LGBTQ Catholic advocacy group says priests blessing same-sex couples is step in right direction

Maryland LGBTQ Catholic advocacy group says priests blessing same-sex couples is step in right direc

Maryland LGBTQ Catholic advocacy group says priests blessing same-sex couples is step in right direc

Maryland LGBTQ Catholic advocacy group says priests blessing same-sex couples is step in right direc

BALTIMORE - Pope Francis has formally approved Catholic priests blessing same-sex couples, according to a new document released on Monday, explaining the Vatican policy change.

However, the Pope remains constant on a marriage being between a man and a woman.

"One should not prevent or prohibit the Church's closeness to people in every situation in which they might seek God's help through a simple blessing," the document from the Vatican's doctrine office says. But the shift in policy doesn't change the church's position on marriage.

By allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, advocates say it recognizes their holiness in the sight of God.

"I do believe that it's going to normalize the presence of same-sex couples in Catholic communities and I believe that will lead to further discussion about marriage," said Francis Debernardo, the Executive Director of New Ways Ministry.

Since 1977, the Baltimore-based advocacy group has been fighting for justice and equality for LGBTQ+ Catholics

The Catholic Church has long said it could not bless same-sex couples as it would undermine church doctrine that teaches marriage is only between a man and a woman.

Debernardo credits Pope Francis for opening doors that, for centuries, had been closed to gay and lesbian Catholics.

"He has opened up the conversation on LGBTQ issues in the church," Debernardo said. "Under the previous two Popes, there had just been deadening silence, and silencing people, censoring people."

Following the Vatican's decision, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released this statement:

"The declaration issued today by the Vatican articulated a distinction between liturgical (sacramental) blessings, and pastoral blessings, which may be given to persons who desire God's loving grace in their lives. The Church's teaching on marriage has not changed, and this declaration affirms that, while also making an effort to accompany people through the imparting of pastoral blessings because each of us needs God's healing love and mercy in our lives."

Debernardo said this decision allows Catholic couples, no matter their sexual orientation, to participate in an important ritual.

"When a priest blesses something, or someone, it's a recognition that God's love and mercy can work in that person, recognizes the holiness in the relationship," Debernardo said. "That, there, is holiness."