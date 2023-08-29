Watch CBS News
Maryland learner's permit test to be offered in 9 new languages

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Maryland's learner's permit knowledge test, and its study materials, will soon be offered in nine more languages, bringing the total for each to 17 languages. 

Getting a learner's permit is the first step to getting a driver's license in the state. 

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration said it is expanding accessibility services as part of Gov. Wes Moore's focus on equity and access. 

Here are the new languages offered:

  • Yoruba (West Africa)
  • Tagalog
  • Amharic (Afro-Asiatic language)
  • Arabic
  • Russian
  • Urdu
  • Hindi
  • Farsi
  • Portuguese
  • American Sign Language

The new language offerings were determined with U.S. Census data. 

"Improving accessibility for the driver's knowledge test and study materials is critical to serve Maryland's linguistically diverse population," said Motor Vehicle Administrator Chrissy Nizer.    

The current languages offered include English, Spanish, French, Nepali, Korean, traditional Chinese and Vietnamese. 

