Maryland leaders unveil road map for slashing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

BALTIMORE - To help Maryland "go green," state leaders have unveiled the official road map for slashing emissions.

According to the new plan released by the Maryland Department of the Environment, state officials will implement several new policies and come up with about $1 billion per year in extra funding.

Some of the new policies include addressing energy efficiency in buildings, updating appliance standards and developing a new clean power standard.

The plan aims at reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions 60% by 2031.

State leaders say investing in renewable, clean energy means an investment in jobs, health and the environment for decades to come.

"This plan provides the blueprint we need to reach our climate goals," said Secretary Serena McIlwain. "We know that ending climate pollution will not be easy. We are committed to implementing this plan with the help of citizens, elected officials, nonprofit organizations, and businesses, because we are all in this together. Maryland will lead the transition to the green economy and leave no one behind."

The MDE's full plan is right here.

Highlights of the plan include:

Completing the transition away from coal-fired power plants

Scaling renewable infrastructure, including solar, wind and battery power

Providing more incentives for consumers to choose electric when they are ready to replace vehicles and expanding available charging infrastructure

Advancing energy efficient retrofitting of 9,000 existing buildings and helping consumers electrify their homes by switching to heat pumps, electric water heaters and electric appliances

Electrifying school buses, transit buses and government fleet vehicles